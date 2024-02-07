TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.76. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,569,589 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $60,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at $21,633,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at $24,353,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,253,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

