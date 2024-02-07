Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,136.47

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $73.21 million and $5,136.47 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.26657132 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,879.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

