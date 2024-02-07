Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.01. 2,876,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.