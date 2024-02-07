Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,295 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 119.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

