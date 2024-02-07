Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $34.22. 274,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -190.93 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

