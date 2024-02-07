Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 892.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 170,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 153,099 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 45,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 809,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,466. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $76.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

