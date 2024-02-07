TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 19,265 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,425% compared to the average volume of 1,263 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,886. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -236.94 and a beta of 1.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.