Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 738,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 796,846 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 92,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 5.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 4,346.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,415,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,388 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 44.1% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

