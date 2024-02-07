TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$28.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

