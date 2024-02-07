Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst P. Blee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $206,809,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,110,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

