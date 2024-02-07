Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Tenable stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. 1,353,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,731.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $42,934,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 36.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 114.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 537,886 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

