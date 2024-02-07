Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.26 million. Tenable also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.030-1.100 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Shares of TENB traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,795. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,964,382.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,857 shares of company stock worth $2,717,008. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

