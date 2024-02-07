Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Now Covered by CLSA

Stock analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TME. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,440,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

