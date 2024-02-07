Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.39. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 1,156,156 shares trading hands.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

