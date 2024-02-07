TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $229.63 million and $10.03 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00080995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00028002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,778,211,893 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,754,400 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

