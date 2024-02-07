Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

TXN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.76. 1,637,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,703. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

