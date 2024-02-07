The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

