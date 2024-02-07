The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $372.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $334.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.47.

Shares of CI stock opened at $327.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $330.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $592,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

