The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.