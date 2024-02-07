The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.12. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,933.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $48,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $347,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $90,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,933.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,154 shares of company stock worth $186,946. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 157.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

