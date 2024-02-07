The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 237.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,659. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.