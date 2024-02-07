The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Neutral

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $627.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 31.74% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,943,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 693,728 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after buying an additional 1,571,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,266,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

