The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 8.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.34. 139,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 832,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $850.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

