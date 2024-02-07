The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,286. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market cap of $361.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

