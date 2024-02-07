The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,978,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Southern worth $386,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 515,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

