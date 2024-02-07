Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,512 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $560.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $593.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

