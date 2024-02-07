Theta Fuel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $256.23 million and $3.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00079807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00021658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,440,979,483 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

