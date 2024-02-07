TMX Group (TSE:X) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on X. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.25.
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
