Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $19.20. Toast shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 879,049 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Get Toast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Toast Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at $111,554,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.