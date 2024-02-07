TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.4 %

BLD stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.68. The company had a trading volume of 116,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $383.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

