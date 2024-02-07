Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Up 11.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 101,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 97,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$182.68 million, a PE ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of C$15.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0535445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

