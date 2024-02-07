Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 37,759 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average volume of 15,191 put options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 677,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,089. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,806.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.