Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $14.27

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.68. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 56,029 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TGS. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

