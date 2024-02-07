Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.42

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 15577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

