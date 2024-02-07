Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.42

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.42 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 15577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.
Tri-Continental Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.
Tri-Continental Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tri-Continental
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.