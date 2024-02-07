Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.57 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

