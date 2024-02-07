TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 130.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

