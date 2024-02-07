Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tudor Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

CVE:TUD opened at C$0.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$210.35 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.35. Tudor Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tudor Gold ( CVE:TUD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

