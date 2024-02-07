Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. 23,816,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,086,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.