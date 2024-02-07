Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $70.47

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.47, but opened at $67.60. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 9,922,900 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,600 shares of company stock worth $7,246,989. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

