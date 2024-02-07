UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance
UKCM stock opened at GBX 65.09 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £846.22 million, a PE ratio of -247.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.38. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 47.15 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.30 ($0.82).
UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile
