UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.06. 2,156,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.63. The firm has a market cap of $477.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

