UnlimitedIP (UIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,184.68

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $17.11 million and $1,184.68 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.00989772 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

