Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Price Down 7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.60. 2,379,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 4,777,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,062,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,297 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

