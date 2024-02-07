Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Trading Down 7%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 2,379,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,777,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after buying an additional 1,586,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after buying an additional 356,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.