Vallourec (EPA:VK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

Vallourec S.A. (EPA:VK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.55 ($13.49) and traded as high as €13.70 ($14.73). Vallourec shares last traded at €13.58 ($14.60), with a volume of 686,773 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.55.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

