Valneva SE to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valneva in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
