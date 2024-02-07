Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 452,501 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,501 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $51,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 477,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

