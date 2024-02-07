Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $59,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 97,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 548,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.95. 4,154,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,888,859. The company has a market capitalization of $202.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.