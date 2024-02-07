Van ECK Associates Corp Has $80.45 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,566 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Skyworks Solutions worth $80,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.27. 310,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,473. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $1,471,509 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.48.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

