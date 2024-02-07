Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 446,294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of Fortinet worth $146,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.36.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. 11,657,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

